Highlights Sporting Clube de Portugal paid €20 million upfront for Viktor Gyokeres, with a potential additional €4 million in performance-based add-ons. The total cost of the transfer is £21 million.

Gyokeres has been performing well for Sporting, contributing 7 goals and 4 assists from 10 league appearances.

Coventry City has struggled in the Championship since Gyokeres' departure, currently sitting in 20th place with just 16 points from 16 games.

The exact details behind Viktor Gyokeres’ big money move to Sporting Clube de Portugal has been revealed.

According to a report published by Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the club’s accounts have confirmed the figures behind the forward’s summer transfer.

Gyokeres was a key figure for Coventry City before departing for the Liga Nos giants, helping Mark Robins’ side reach the play-off final last May.

The Swede contributed 21 goals and 10 assists as the club finished fifth in the Championship table.

But a penalty shootout loss to Luton Town consigned Coventry to another campaign in the second tier of English football, leading to Gyokeres’ exit after two-and-a-half seasons.

How much did Coventry earn from Viktor Gyokeres’ sale?

It has been published in Sporting’s communications with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission the amounts involved in their summer transfers.

This includes the deal to sign Gyokeres from Coventry.

The initial up-front cost to sign the 25-year-old was worth €20 million (£17.5 million), with a further €4 million (£3.5 million) potentially due in performance-based add-ons.

This would bring the total cost up to £21 million, which has proven a worthwhile sum for the Portuguese giants given how well he has performed so far for the club.

Gyokeres has contributed seven goals and four assists from 10 appearances in the league, missing just one game all campaign.

Sporting are currently second in the table, level on points with leaders Benfica, as they look to improve on last year’s disappointing fourth place finish.

Sporting are also second in their Europa League group, with seven points from their opening four fixtures.

The former Coventry striker has bagged two goals in the European competition, having played three times.

Sporting will also be due 15 per cent of any future transfer fee as a future payment to Coventry, however this can be negotiated down to just five per cent.

Where are Coventry City in the Championship table?

Coventry have struggled to maintain their impressive form from last year following the departure of Gyokeres, as well as Gustavo Hamer.

Robins’ side are 20th in the table, with just 16 points from their opening 16 games.

The Sky Blues have just three wins to their name so far this season, with the gap to the top six already 10 points.

It is looking increasingly unlikely that the team will earn another play-off place unless they can turn their form around soon.

Next up for Coventry is an away trip to face Millwall on 25 November.

Did Coventry City maximise the sale of Viktor Gyokeres?

Given Gyokeres was in the final year of his contract, Coventry were left with little choice but to cash in.

The club could have tried to keep him and fight for promotion, but that would’ve been a huge risk to take.

A fee that is looking likely to reach its full £21 million is a fair trade in this case, and has given Coventry a worthwhile valuation for such a key player.

If he had more time left on his contract then they could have gotten even more out of the deal, but Gyokeres has earned the chance to play at a higher level which Sporting now affords him.