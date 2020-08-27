Financial details behind Bristol City signing revealed

It’s been confirmed that Bristol City have signed Joe Williams for £1.25 million from Wigan Athletic, with the fee unknown until today.

City are looking to challenge again for the play-offs next season in the Sky Bet Championship and have Dean Holden at the helm for 2020/21.

He’s been looking to add to his squad in recent weeks, then, and Williams arrived from the cash-strapped Wigan with them having to sell a number of their stars after getting relegated and being put into administration.

The likes of Chey Dunkley and Kieffer Moore have also left the club, and Williams’ exit has been revealed to have cost the Robins a touch over a million.

Gregor MacGregor revealed the news on his personal Twitter account:

Wigan Athletic confirm the fee that #BristolCity have paid for Joe Williams: "We sold Joe Williams to Bristol City for £1.25million, after previous bids of only £400,000." More on @bristolcitylive. #wafc — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) August 27, 2020

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Bristol City actually true?

1 of 14 Where is Cauley Woodrow playing now? Wycombe Brentford Luton Barnsley

The Verdict

The Robins obviously looked to pay considerably less than the fee they ended up paying in the end and that is no surprise given everyone knows Wigan are desperate for cash.

Even so, the figure they did pay seems more than decent for a player who has plenty of quality and Robins fans will be looking forward to seeing him in a red shirt next season as they go for the play-offs.