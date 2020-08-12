Financial cost of Leeds promotion revealed

Leeds United have spent £25m on promotion-related bonuses this summer as the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford earn wage rises, as per Football Insider.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League at long last and supporters will be eager to see their side back in action as they aim to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

In the end, they were the best side in the league by some margin as they took their opportunity with both hands, leaving the likes of West Brom and Brentford in their wake.

And, as a bonus for their work, the players have now received promotion-based financial boosts as well as some players getting wage rises upon their return to the Premier League.

The report reveals it will cost £25m, but they’ll have been all too aware of that already and it will be factored into their budgets.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see Leeds shelling out for players’ bonuses.

Such incentives will obviously spur footballers on to keep improving and after such a long wait it’s surely worth the outlay.

Now, it’s all about how they get on in terms of staying up this coming season and perhaps more bonuses can be achieved if they do exactly that.