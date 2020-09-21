Finances emerge as Nottingham Forest close in on transfer

Nottingham Forest are set to lay out an initial £3m fee to sign Scott McKenna from Aberdeen, but that fee could rise to £5m including add-ons.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have endured a tough start to the Championship season, but their defensive ranks look set to be bolstered by the arrival of McKenna.

The 23-year-old Scotland international has made over 100 appearances for Aberdeen, which has helped him establish himself within the national side.

As per the Daily Record, it’s going to be a £3m fee paid up-front to lure McKenna out of Aberdeen, but the Scottish club could receive a further £2m in add-ons should things take off for the centre-back in England.

Additionally, there’s set to be a 20% sell-on fee.

Lamouchi has stuck with an axis of Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo in the heart of his defence so far this season, with that pair at the heart of things during a tough opening few weeks of 2020/21.

Kieffer Moore struck twice for Cardiff City at the City Ground on Saturday, securing the Bluebirds a 2-0 win over Forest in the second weekend of the Championship season.

That defeat, combined with a loss to Queens Park Rangers, has left Forest in the Championship relegation zone.

The Verdict

A £3m for McKenna is good business, whilst Aberdeen have themselves covered with a add-ons scheme and sell-on clause.

Overall, this looks a good deal for all parties, with McKenna clearly ready to test himself in the Championship.

The 23-year-old will be good for Forest and will hopefully tighten up their defence after a really shaky start.

Thoughts? Let us know!