Finances detailed as Sheffield Wednesday strike transfer agreement with Norwich City

Following the singing of Akin Famewo, it has now been revealed that Sheffield Wednesday secured the Norwich City defender’s services for an initial £50,000, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

The report states that add-ons have been included in the deal, in what is the first addition that the Owls have paid money for over the last couple of years.

Famewo, who spent the last couple of seasons on loan with Charlton Athletic, has been deemed surplus to requirements at Carrow Road and will now link up with Darren Moore and Co.

Signing a three-year deal, as detailed in Yorkshire Live’s report, the left-sided central defender fills an area that was a concern last time out, whilst he also has what is required to operate as a left-back.

The verdict

Filling a priority area with quality, for a fee of £50,000 is an incredible bit of business from a club who will naturally have high ambitions regarding what the new season could possibly hold.

A talented central defender, who still has excellent potential, Famewo’s ability to carry the ball and progress the play, all whilst consistently showing defensive competence, means he could emerge as a top defender in League One next season.

Moore is making excellent progress in assembling a squad that can challenge for automatic promotion, with several players departing in the summer.

A player who will be competing for regular minutes, Famewo has found an ideal destination for the next step of his development, especially when considering the Yorkshire club’s objectives for the upcoming campaign.