Having missed out on the play-off places in the Championship last season, Blackburn Rovers have been active in the transfer market this summer.

There have already been a number of arrivals at Ewood Park, and no doubt there will be more in the coming weeks.

Blackburn Rovers transfer interest in Danny Batth

One man that reports suggest Blackburn are very keen on bringing to Lancashire is Sunderland central defender Danny Batth.

Having lost an experienced centre-back of their own this summer when releasing Daniel Ayala, Blackburn are clearly keen to fill the void.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who first reported on the matter.

Nixon reports that Blackburn are ready to offer Batth a two-year deal, but, that Blackburn Rovers are not willing to pay a fee for the player.

Initially, this appeared to complicate things due to Batth's contract status at Sunderland.

What is Danny Batth's current contract situation at Sunderland?

Indeed, the experienced defender was due to see his contract expire in the summer.

However, when Sunderland announced their retained list, they confirmed that Batth was indeed under contract for the 2023/24 campaign.

This means that he isn't available on a free transfer, and given the above reports, it would have been fair to assume that would have been the end of Blackburn Rovers' interest.

However, the latest reports on the matter have offered some interesting details about the potential finances of a deal.

What is the latest news on Danny Batth from Sunderland to Blackburn Rovers?

That update comes courtesy of the Lancashire Telegraph.

Their report confirms Rovers' interest in the 32-year-old this summer, claiming that the club see bringing in the experienced defender as pivotal, having lost Daniel Ayala.

Perhaps surprisingly, they also drop a big financial detail on the potential deal, by stating that if indeed Batth did sign for Rovers, it would be on a free transfer, despite him being contracted at Sunderland this season.

Indeed, the Lancashire Telegraph reports: "The signing of Batth, which Rovers are looking to finalise as talks over personal terms go on, would be on a free transfer and not require a fee to be paid, despite him still having a year left to run on his current contract."

Should Sunderland allow Danny Batth to leave on a free?

I have to say, given he is contracted to the club for a further season, it is surprising that Sunderland are set to reportedly allow Batth to leave for free this summer.

It isn't like Batth was just a squad player for the club last year that barely featured, for example, in fact, it's quite the opposite.

The 32-year-old featured 40 times in the Championship for the club in 2022/23, even skippering the side on a few occasions late on in the season.

Of course, from Batth's perspective, a two-year deal is better than a one-year deal, so you can understand why he'd potentially be interested in moving to Blackburn.

However, if indeed Sunderland are willing to lose him for nothing, as the above reports suggest, it would be a rather peculiar move for the Black Cats to make.