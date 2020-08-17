Finances behind permanent Leeds United transfer become clearer

Illan Meslier cost Leeds United a fee of just £5m earlier this summer.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa after winning the Championship last season, with the current focus on making the most of the summer transfer window.

So far, Helder Costa has had his loan move made permanent, whilst Jack Harrison has returned for a third spell from Manchester City. A host of under-23s have been signed, with Meslier the only other first-team arrival.

As per an article in the Yorkshire Evening Post, it has taken just £5m to lure Meslier to Elland Road on a permanent deal from Lorient, with the French under-21 international now looking to retain the gloves for Leeds’ first Premier League campaign since 2003/04.

Meslier, 20, made only 10 appearances in the Championship last season for Leeds, taking over the starting role from Kiko Casilla in late February after the Spaniard’s suspension.

Only four goals were conceded in those 10 appearances, with Meslier keeping seven clean sheets and playing a key role in helping Bielsa’s side storm to the title.

Casilla started the 3-1 win at Derby County in the penultimate game of the season and was amongst seven changes, but Bielsa went back to his ‘strongest’ XI for the final day against Charlton Athletic, with Meslier returning to keep another clean sheet in a 4-0 win.

The Verdict

£5m for Meslier is a steal and I think the majority of Leeds United fans are delighted to see that deal made permanent.

The 20-year-old was exceptional during the run-in for Leeds and his inclusion in the side really did help sure things up for Bielsa.

It was a no-brainer to make the deal permanent and there’s every chance that it’ll result in Meslier being the club’s first choice goalkeeper heading into the Premier League.

