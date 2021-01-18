Finance experts outlines potential Tottenham boost in race for EFL talent

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire is of the opinion that Tottenham could look to benefit from a potential ‘fire-sale’ at Wigan Athletic with a number of good young players currently on the Latics’ books.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Lilywhites are interested in Kyle Joseph, another of Wigan’s young gems, and their current predicament in terms of desperately needing money could pave the way for Tottenham according to Maguire.

Via Football Insider, he said:

“The administrators at Wigan are on about £300 an hour. So the clock is ticking. They’ve got no money coming through the turnstiles and it’s difficult to arrange commercial deals because if you’re a sponsor, why sponsor a club which might soon not be in existence?

“They sold the training ground to Preston for £1.5million. Ridiculous prices.

“They’ve sold all their best players and now anything not nailed down is potentially available for sale. Unfortunately for them but thankfully for Tottenham, it is a fire sale situation that they’re in.”

The Verdict

Wigan’s situation is a sorry story and one their fans do not deserve to see their club going through.

They were sold down the river by their old owners who have now been removed and the Spanish consortium that looked set to take over has also now fallen away.

That means things are only getting tighter financially without new owners and the administrators need to keep selling as much as they can to keep the club afloat.

It’s a dire state of affairs but, naturally, clubs can benefit and it appears Spurs might be able to get in Joseph cheaper than they would have had Wigan been in a decent shape financially.

Let’s just hope new owners are found soon because, the longer it goes on, the more likely it is they’ll fold.