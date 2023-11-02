Highlights Reading FC's financial difficulties have put the future of the club in doubt, with the threat of administration looming.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has listed his concerns over the future of Reading FC.

The Royals are currently embroiled in massive financial difficulties that have put the future of the club in doubt.

The League One side sit bottom of the third division table, having been deducted four points by the EFL for breaches of their financial rules.

Ruben Selles’ squad have just six points from their opening 14 fixtures, and are now eight points adrift of safety.

But the looming threat of administration is a much starker concern than relegation at the minute, such is the dire straits they find themselves in.

What financial concerns are there at Reading?

Maguire revealed that there is some positive news to come out of the club, with wages having been paid for the month of October.

However, HMRC have still not been paid, which has put Reading on the path towards administration unless they can resolve the matter quickly.

The football finance expert has expressed his concerns regarding the club potentially going into administration.

“Good news is that wages paid for October and overall wage bill substantially lower than last season,” wrote Maguire, via Twitter.

“Bad news is that HMRC not being paid.

“The concerns I have about potential administration are: (a) Who will appoint administrators as no UK based directors? (b) Who will fund the administration (costs likely to be £1-2 million plus expenses)? (c) Stadium is not owned by the club so makes club

trickier to sell if owner does a Mel Morris in terms of tenancy.”

Reading were handed a six point deduction penalty last season for a breach of financial rules, which ultimately proved decisive in their relegation to League One.

This is the club’s first campaign in the third division of English football since 2002.

What is the latest Reading takeover news?

The Royals have also been placed under a transfer embargo as further punishment by the EFL.

Takeover rumours continue to persist, with supporters urging Dai Yongge to sell his stake in the club.

William Storey pulled out of the running to purchase Reading earlier this week, having initially come forward as a possible ownership candidate.

Mike Ashley has also been linked with potentially buying the League One side.

Ashley previously owned Newcastle United from 2007 to 2021, and could be looking to make a return to the sport in a similar capacity.

Next up for Selles’ side is an FA Cup first round clash with MK Dons on 4 November.

What next for Reading FC?

It is positive that wages were paid for October, but there are still a lot of other problems that need to be dealt with quickly.

The best thing for Reading now would be for someone to swoop in and negotiate a quick takeover process, as it is clear that Yongge is not fit to run the club at this stage.

However, that is looking unlikely for now with very few names coming forward as possible owners.

Maguire is an expert on football finance, so his concerns are very legitimate and make the prospect of administration sound quite ominous for the club.