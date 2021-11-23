Finance expert makes Sunderland claim after recent events

Finance expert Doctor Dan Plumley has told Football Insider that the Premier League’s rescue package for the Football League will be welcomed by Sunderland.

As per a recent report by the Evening Standard, the top flight clubs are said to be committed to providing the lower tiers of the English pyramid with a £20 million support fund in order to help them recover following the financial impact of the pandemic.

In total the Premier League has committed to providing £100 million worth of funds to clubs in Leagues One and Two over the course of the next four seasons.

Speaking about how the support found could be received by certain clubs, Plumley stated the following:

“That money will help short-term cash flow. For some, it’s a significant sum. Arguably, however, it won’t make a huge difference to the likes of Sunderland.

“But any extra cash is extremely welcome because clubs are still struggling with the effects of the pandemic and will do for years to come.”

As stated further in the same report, Sunderland made a £2.6 million loss as a result of the pandemic causing games to be played behind closed doors, which led to plenty of lost revenue.

The Black Cats are now aiming to get back on an even keel following the return of fans to stadiums.

The Verdict

Make no mistake about it, this money will certainly be well received by Sunderland at a time when they are attempting to balance the books at the Stadium of Light.

In addition to it providing them with more money to help eat up the deficit that was caused by the pandemic, it could also help to free up more transfer funds for Lee Johnson.

We perhaps didn’t see as much investment in the club this summer as many expected due to the limits that were placed upon the club’s capabilities to spend big.

However once they get back into a healthier position financially, we could well see Kyril Louis-Dreyfus loosen the purse strings somewhat.