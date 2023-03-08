Finance expert lays bare Stoke City losses for 21/22 financial year

Stoke City earned a big 5-1 win over Sunderland at the weekend but it seems unlikely that that will catalyst a late surge for the play-offs.

The Potters are 15th in the table, 12 points off of the top six, and have not shown the consistency they need this season to really be considered play-off contenders.

Another year away from the Premier League looks set to be on the agenda next season, then, and with that comes a likely need to tighten the belts further, with them continuing to operate at a loss.

As per football finance expert Kieran Maguire, Stoke made a loss of £29m on day to day operations in 21/22 and, whilst that is not as bad as the previous year’s figure of £46m, it is still far from ideal.

Here’s the post from Maguire:

Stoke City made a £29m loss from day to day operations in 21/22, down from £46m the previous year but…. #SCFC pic.twitter.com/idoPpIeFnG — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) March 7, 2023

The Verdict

Football clubs operating at a loss is hardly anything new and Stoke have also obviously had that happen to them for several years, with one positive at least being the loss was smaller than the year before.

However, it’s still a big figure, particularly for a Sky Bet Championship club, and with them unlikely to return to the riches of the Premier League for next season, the appropriate measures will need to be taken by them to try and reduce the losses made further in the years ahead.

How that impacts purchases for on the pitch talent, meanwhile, remains to be seen.