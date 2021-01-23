‘Finally’ – These Charlton fans react to breaking team news for Swindon clash

Charlton Athletic will be looking for a return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Swindon Town at The Valley.

The Addicks go into the game with just one win in their last seven league outings, leaving them sixth in the League One table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Swindon meanwhile, are second from bottom in the current standings, two points from safety, having won only once in their last eight outings, meaning this could be an opportunity for Charlton to pick up an important three points.

Perhaps with that in mind, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has named a side that shows four changes from the one that lost 2-1 at Peterborough last time out, as Jonny Williams, Chuks Aneke, Adam Matthews, and Ronnie Schwartz all come into the starting.

That means that Jason Pearce and Conor Washington drop to the bench – where new loan signing Jayden Stockley features for the first time – while Omar Bogle and Paul Smyth miss out on the matchday squad all together after starting last time out.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Addicks supporters had to say.

