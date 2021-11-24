‘Finally’, ‘Thank god!’ – These Fleetwood Town fans react to significant club decision

Fleetwood Town have confirmed that manager Simon Grayson has left the club.

Grayson took over as Fleetwood manager back in January this year, but struggled to really make an impact at Highbury.

The 51-year-old won just 13 of his 43 games in charge of the Cod Army across all competitions, and that has left Fleetwood in a challenging position in the League One table.

Following a 3-1 defeat to an Oxford side ravaged by absences due to self-isolation and injury issues on Tuesday night, Fleetwood currently sit 22nd in the third-tier standings, three points from safety.

As a result, the club have now announced that Grayson, along with his assistant David Dunn, have left the club with immediate effect.

It has also been confirmed that the search for Grayson’s replacement at Highbury has already begun.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of Fleetwood fans were keen to give their thoughts on the departure of their manager.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Thank god! — Sam Turner (@SamJTurner86) November 24, 2021

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out 👋 — Steven McGuirk (@mcguirk_steven) November 24, 2021

Finally ! — Bearnolousain (@Bearnolousain) November 24, 2021

It was a terrible decision getting him in the first place. Everyone knew that. Barton followed by Grayson. 😩🙄🤔

Ridiculous! @ftfc https://t.co/kbS1v0zwin — anthony faulder (@anthonyfaulder) November 24, 2021

Shouldn't get another job again. More clubs than Ernie Els. Shocking manager — Steven Howden (@stevehowden13) November 24, 2021

Give Milligan and Hills a go. Doing a good job in the lower Leagues, have a good philosophy and know the club. — Alan Watt (@AlanWatt2) November 24, 2021