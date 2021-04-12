‘Finally some positive news!’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to Steve Lansdown, Nigel Pearson update

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown will reportedly travel to England today to hold talks with the board over the future of manager Nigel Pearson, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

Pearson was brought in as Dean Holden’s successor back in February but has won just two of his first nine games at the helm.

The 57-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to be offered an extension.

According to Football Insider, the Robins owner is set to fly to England today to hold talks with the board over whether or not Pearson is the right man for the job and should be offered a new deal.

Reports over the weekend revealed that Coventry City’s Mark Robins is on the club’s radar as a potential replacement.

With a significant number of senior players out of contract in the summer, it looks as though a rebuild is needed at Ashton Gate and Pearson does have experience doing just that with Leicester City.

The latest update on his future has caught the attention of the City faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

One way or another Something has got to be sorted. At the moment City has no manager next season, a chairman seemingly moving to Bermuda, a CEO flirting with a club in League One and an Owner who could well sell-up. Also currently having 14 pro-players contracted for next season — Chris Hall (@Chrissy___Hall) April 12, 2021

Yes Cmon SL do the right thing , 🥂👍 In NP we trust 👍👍 — Terjon (@TerryColeShow) April 12, 2021

We want to keep the Nige man — Digital Dobbie (@dobbie2001) April 12, 2021

What about contracts — wes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@deadlyfam) April 12, 2021

Finally some positive news! — Paul (@pauldav81858203) April 12, 2021

Best scenario =

Richard Scudamore – new CEO

Steve Walsh – new DOF and head of recruitment

Nigel Pearson – new Manager

Craig Shakespeare – new assistant manager

New Medical Team Mark Ashton – Out

Keith Downing – Out

Paul Simpson – Out — Dave Evans (@DaveEvans86) April 12, 2021

ST Sales depend on this — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) April 12, 2021