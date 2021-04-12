Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Finally some positive news!’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to Steve Lansdown, Nigel Pearson update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown will reportedly travel to England today to hold talks with the board over the future of manager Nigel Pearson, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

Pearson was brought in as Dean Holden’s successor back in February but has won just two of his first nine games at the helm.

The 57-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to be offered an extension.

According to Football Insider, the Robins owner is set to fly to England today to hold talks with the board over whether or not Pearson is the right man for the job and should be offered a new deal.

Reports over the weekend revealed that Coventry City’s Mark Robins is on the club’s radar as a potential replacement.

With a significant number of senior players out of contract in the summer, it looks as though a rebuild is needed at Ashton Gate and Pearson does have experience doing just that with Leicester City.

The latest update on his future has caught the attention of the City faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


