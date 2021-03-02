Charlton Athletic News
‘Finally some justice’ – These Charlton fans react to a bit of actual good news
Charlton Athletic head to Wigan Athletic this evening in Sky Bet League One as they look to get an overdue win in the third tier.
The Addicks have really struggled for form in recent weeks and their home results have not been good enough.
They are on the road tonight, though, and will be able to call upon Chuks Aneke if they so wish after his red card on Saturday was overturned.
Lee Bowyer confirmed on the day the club would appeal Brett Huxtable’s decision to send Aneke off late on against Blackpool for what he deemed an elbow and the Addicks have been successful in their challenge.
Indeed, it’s a bit of good news for the Addicks amid their torrid run and fans took to social media to discuss the news.
Let’s take a look at what has been said:
Any repercussions for the referee?… Nope…. Didn't think so
— Ben (@chefben91) March 1, 2021
Finally some justice – never a straight red. He needs to play Tuesday and we have to use the wingers rather then lumping it up front to Stockley. Wigan desperate for points so let’s hope the players are up for a battle and don’t throw in the towel like Saturday. #cafc
— Gavin Daniel (@gav_theOracle) March 1, 2021
Only 7 red cards this season now pic.twitter.com/yGmiZ2iBwH
— Owen 🏴🇩🇰 (@JubilantJackson) March 1, 2021
One of these has actually gone our way for once?
— Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) March 1, 2021
Does that mean we get the 3 points too 🤣🤣🤣
— Mark stow (@markstow67) March 2, 2021
Probably the worse ref I’ve seen… couldn’t even run around the pitch
— Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) March 1, 2021
We’ve actually won an appeal 😍😍
— Mark Davison (@mdavisontafc) March 1, 2021
Doesn't change our performance all that much
— Joe Franey (@Joe53084973) March 1, 2021
Aneke only came on at half-time as Lee Bowyer made four subs at the break against Blackpool and we’ll see if he is now going to start this evening.