‘Finally some justice’ – These Charlton fans react to a bit of actual good news

Charlton Athletic head to Wigan Athletic this evening in Sky Bet League One as they look to get an overdue win in the third tier.

The Addicks have really struggled for form in recent weeks and their home results have not been good enough.

They are on the road tonight, though, and will be able to call upon Chuks Aneke if they so wish after his red card on Saturday was overturned.

Lee Bowyer confirmed on the day the club would appeal Brett Huxtable’s decision to send Aneke off late on against Blackpool for what he deemed an elbow and the Addicks have been successful in their challenge.

Indeed, it’s a bit of good news for the Addicks amid their torrid run and fans took to social media to discuss the news.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Any repercussions for the referee?… Nope…. Didn't think so — Ben (@chefben91) March 1, 2021

Finally some justice – never a straight red. He needs to play Tuesday and we have to use the wingers rather then lumping it up front to Stockley. Wigan desperate for points so let’s hope the players are up for a battle and don’t throw in the towel like Saturday. #cafc — Gavin Daniel (@gav_theOracle) March 1, 2021

Only 7 red cards this season now pic.twitter.com/yGmiZ2iBwH — Owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇰 (@JubilantJackson) March 1, 2021

One of these has actually gone our way for once? — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) March 1, 2021

Does that mean we get the 3 points too 🤣🤣🤣 — Mark stow (@markstow67) March 2, 2021

Probably the worse ref I’ve seen… couldn’t even run around the pitch — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) March 1, 2021

We’ve actually won an appeal 😍😍 — Mark Davison (@mdavisontafc) March 1, 2021

Doesn't change our performance all that much — Joe Franey (@Joe53084973) March 1, 2021

Only true Charlton Athletic fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Addicks striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 Who did Jason Euell sign from? AFC Wimbledon West Ham Millwall Crystal Palace

Aneke only came on at half-time as Lee Bowyer made four subs at the break against Blackpool and we’ll see if he is now going to start this evening.