Charlton Athletic News

‘Finally some justice’ – These Charlton fans react to a bit of actual good news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic head to Wigan Athletic this evening in Sky Bet League One as they look to get an overdue win in the third tier.

The Addicks have really struggled for form in recent weeks and their home results have not been good enough.

They are on the road tonight, though, and will be able to call upon Chuks Aneke if they so wish after his red card on Saturday was overturned.

Lee Bowyer confirmed on the day the club would appeal Brett Huxtable’s decision to send Aneke off late on against Blackpool for what he deemed an elbow and the Addicks have been successful in their challenge.

Indeed, it’s a bit of good news for the Addicks amid their torrid run and fans took to social media to discuss the news.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Aneke only came on at half-time as Lee Bowyer made four subs at the break against Blackpool and we’ll see if he is now going to start this evening.


