‘Finally some good news’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to Harrison Reed update

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed has claimed that he is “raring to go” after recovering from a series of injury issues, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the west London club.

The 25-year-old joined the Craven Cottage outfit from Southampton in a season-long loan deal on August transfer deadline day and has been a regular fixture in Scott Parker’s side when fit.

Reed has featured 17 times for Fulham this term – helping them to climb to third in the Championship.

The west London side will be hoping to end their season with a flourish and secure Premier League promotion should the Championship return.

It appears Reed will be ready to play his part and, in an interview with the club website, the midfielder revealed that the delay had aided his recovery.

He said: “I think Brentford was probably the first game I was going to be back involved. It was a frustrating one when we got the call to say it was cancelled.

“It was a long hard stretch for me to get back fit, it was a nasty injury really, worse than we first thought so like you said, the timing of it was bad for me but I’m raring to go.”

“It was in some ways bad timing but also good because I could strengthen and make sure I was 110% ready to play and train. It’s given me time to strengthen it up and get even better.”

A product of the Southampton academy, Reed has featured 30 times in total for the South Coast club but appears to have fallen out of favour.

The 25-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan with Championship clubs and has just one year left on his contract with the Saints, meaning they may look to cash in on him this summer.

Reed’s comments appear to have caught the attention of Fulham fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

