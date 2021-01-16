‘Finally some good news!’ – Many Millwall fans react as injury update emerges

Millwall winger Connor Mahoney has returned to training following more than two months out injured.

Mahoney sustained a quad injury in training the day before the Lions drew with Cardiff City back in November, meaning the former Blackburn and Bournemouth player hasn’t featured since the goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday prior to the most recent international break.

Prior to his setback, the 23-year-old was beginning to find his feet after an inconsistent first campaign at The Den – with his goal and assist in a man of the match performance against Luton Town his most complete display in a Lions shirt.

Whilst Mahoney is unlikely to feature in Millwall’s game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, the attacker might be targeting a return to first-team action when the Lions continue their FA Cup campaign against Bristol City at The Den next weekend.

With Millwall short of goals since the attacker’s injury, his imminent return could add some much-needed firepower to their frontline.

And here’s how the Lions faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the news of Mahoney being back in training:

Oh how we all have missed you connor. @MillwallFC 💙 — D🥶 (@Dsinclair_10) January 15, 2021