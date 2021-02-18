Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Finally some good news’, ‘Legend’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted following player update

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have today confirmed that Barry Bannan has signed a new contract that will keep him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

The Owls skipper has been an influential player since he arrived at the club from Crystal Palace six years ago, and he continues to play an important role for Neil Thompson’s side at the moment as they look to survive in the Championship.

With his previous deal expiring in the summer, many supporters wouldn’t have been surprised if Bannan had kept his options open ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Were each of these 20 former Sheffield Wednesday players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Mark Beevers

However, the Scotland international has shown a loyalty to Wednesday by committing his future to the club.

Therefore, news of Bannan’s extended deal delighted the fans, who appreciate what the playmaker has done by signing up for another few years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Finally some good news’, ‘Legend’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted following player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: