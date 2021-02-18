‘Finally some good news’, ‘Legend’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted following player update

Sheffield Wednesday have today confirmed that Barry Bannan has signed a new contract that will keep him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

The Owls skipper has been an influential player since he arrived at the club from Crystal Palace six years ago, and he continues to play an important role for Neil Thompson’s side at the moment as they look to survive in the Championship.

With his previous deal expiring in the summer, many supporters wouldn’t have been surprised if Bannan had kept his options open ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign.

However, the Scotland international has shown a loyalty to Wednesday by committing his future to the club.

Therefore, news of Bannan’s extended deal delighted the fans, who appreciate what the playmaker has done by signing up for another few years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Brilliant news 👍 — Malcolm Fox 🦉🔵⚪️ (@malcolm_fox2) February 18, 2021

Is he mad? — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) February 18, 2021

Bit of good news, now let’s get rest of em tied. Down — Chris Hunter (@waddlesstepover) February 18, 2021

What a boy, fairplay bazza. Nice to see such loyalty nowadays, top bloke! — daniel lilley (@dan_lill) February 18, 2021

Finally some good news. Nice to have some loyalty especially with the state the club is currently in. — Katie Hughes 💙 (@Katie_Hughes78) February 18, 2021

Admirable loyalty.. does not exist in many parts of life today.. well done all involved 👏👏👏 thanks Bazza — Amac (@AndyJMack1) February 18, 2021