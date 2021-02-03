‘Finally pulled his finger out’ – Many Millwall fans react to 27-year-old’s display against Norwich City

Millwall are continuing to move in the right direction under Gary Rowett following an impressive goalless draw against leaders Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Despite winning just twice since November, it’s now four league matches unbeaten for the Lions, who moved up to 14th in the Championship standings – their highest position since the beginning of December.

However, despite holding the Canaries to a second stalemate of the campaign, it really should’ve been just a second home win of the season for Rowett’s team.

Jed Wallace and Kenneth Zohore were both guilty of missing great chances – with the Wallace unable to find the target from long-range when Tim Krul was out of his goal, which came after on-loan West Brom striker Zohore failed to convert Scott Malone’s delicious cross from six-yards out.

It was a second game in succession that the Danish frontman couldn’t take his chances after squandering two at Cardiff City on Saturday.

However, Millwall fans were generally full of praise for Zohore on Twitter for his display against the Canaries:

Player ratings for me. Bart 7

Mac 7

Cooper 7

Hutch 8

Leonard 9

Malone 8

Woods 7

Kieftenbeld 8

Thommo 7

Jed 8

Zohore 8 Didn’t have a weak player on the pitch today. Of course we need to take our chances but the intensity was so much better. Have to do it again. — TT (@MillwallTT) February 2, 2021

Subs, Bennett and Smith had a positive impact. Romeo was poor. I though Zohore played well but again missed golden chances.

Thompson, Cooper, Malone and Leonard all played really well.

Jed was outstanding.

The club should complain about the referee.#Millwall — Ben Anthony (@LionBen1885) February 2, 2021

FT 0–0 – a HUGE team performance by the Lions. Really refreshing to see such a massive collective effort. Proper Millwall showing 👏🏻

Jed MoM in Cruyff mode, Zohore class & total defence. Wow.

We should have had goals, penalties (cheating ref) and NC were made to look 2nd best — Achtung! Millwall Podcast 💙 (@AchtungMillwall) February 2, 2021

Good half that. Jed and Zohore have been excellent — Michael (@MJMillwall_) February 2, 2021

Zohore finally pulled his finger out for this game, this is what he should be playing like! — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) February 2, 2021

Zohore is causing them so many problems. Looks really sharp.

Jed just needs to get a bit closer to him #millwall — Tony Munday (@TonyMunday1968) February 2, 2021

When interested Zohore is dangerous. #millwall Malone too looking very useful going forward — Phil Clarke (@philclarke0170) February 2, 2021

‘Matt Smith would’ve scored that’ Yeah probs. But Matt Smith would be in a medically induced coma if he had to play alone up front against this Norwich side. I will keep the faith with big Ken 💙 — JP (@JPMillwall) February 2, 2021

Zahore was better than Saturday but again he has missed a fairly straight forward chance at this level…. but the boys played so well tonight, well happy with that display — Duncan Kirk (@DuncanKirk1) February 2, 2021