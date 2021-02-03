Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Finally pulled his finger out’ – Many Millwall fans react to 27-year-old’s display against Norwich City

6 mins ago

Millwall are continuing to move in the right direction under Gary Rowett following an impressive goalless draw against leaders Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Despite winning just twice since November, it’s now four league matches unbeaten for the Lions, who moved up to 14th in the Championship standings – their highest position since the beginning of December.

However, despite holding the Canaries to a second stalemate of the campaign, it really should’ve been just a second home win of the season for Rowett’s team.

Jed Wallace and Kenneth Zohore were both guilty of missing great chances – with the Wallace unable to find the target from long-range when Tim Krul was out of his goal, which came after on-loan West Brom striker Zohore failed to convert Scott Malone’s delicious cross from six-yards out.

It was a second game in succession that the Danish frontman couldn’t take his chances after squandering two at Cardiff City on Saturday.

However, Millwall fans were generally full of praise for Zohore on Twitter for his display against the Canaries:


'Finally pulled his finger out' – Many Millwall fans react to 27-year-old's display against Norwich City

