‘Finally!’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to club update about striker

Birmingham City have taken the step to award exciting forward Miguel Fernandez the number 28 shirt.

The 19-year-old striker is one of the club’s most promising emerging players with him scoring seven goals in 16 competitive appearances for the under-23 side.

The Spaniard, who can operate as a midfielder as well as a forward, joined the Midlands side back in August 2019 on an initial six-month contract, but he since signed a contract extension to keep him at St Andrew’s.

Fernandez, who came through the ranks at UE Cornella in Spain will be hoping to get as much first-team action as possible in the Blues’ remaining nine games.

The Blues currently sit in 16th place in the Championship table, and remain comfortably above of the play-off zone, though find themselves with plenty of work to do to sneak a play-off spot.

Judging by the responses to the news, it appears most Birmingham City fans are relieved this step has finally been taken, and are looking forward to seeing him ply his trade for the first team.

Thus, this may be the perfect opportunity for Fernandez to get some first-team minutes under his belt, and today’s news is something that has seemingly gone down well with Blues fans on social media.

Here’s a selection of Blues fans’ responses to the player update…..

Play off final winner incoming — Anthony Lloyd (@anthonytdlloyd) June 15, 2020

Give it 3 weeks he’ll be going somewhere in Spain on loan ‘with an option to buy’. — Sean Jones (@TheRealDM56) June 15, 2020

Siiiiiiuuuuuu — Josh (@LandoLotsof) June 15, 2020

Get in lad — JHBCFC (@JosephHumphri14) June 15, 2020

Finally! — BCFC & Birmingham Legion Supporters (@BcfcLegion) June 15, 2020

Brilliant news — Brxn (@Brxndinho10) June 15, 2020

Bagsman — Kane (@KaneGStyles) June 15, 2020

Should have been Bernard Sun….. — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) June 15, 2020

Yes 💙 — Ella Handley (@ella_handley) June 15, 2020