Nottingham Forest

‘Finally’, ‘Pleased to see’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as youngster makes starting XI

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will look to round off the 2020/21 campaign with a win this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Preston North End in the Championship.

The Reds are winless in their last five games, but have only lost once in that time as they look to build momentum heading into next season.

That’s the aim for Chris Hughton, who will be eager to strengthen his squad this summer and push for the play-offs next season.

Last time out, the Reds held strugglers Sheffield Wednesday to a goalless draw at Hillsborough, with Hughton opting to name a few changes to that side.

The most notable sees Lyle Taylor partner Lewis Grabban up top, however the latter is likely to start slightly deeper and take up more of a number 10 role.

There is also a rare start for Loic Mbe Soh who partners Joe Worrall in defence. The Frenchman has had to be patient in regards to a regular starting berth since arriving from PSG in the summer.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his inclusion…


