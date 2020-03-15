‘Finally not an evening to forget’ – Plenty of football fans love how Hull City’s twitter account filled the football void

With no games on, people were forced to find other ways to entertain themselves on Saturday afternoon, a daunting task for any football fan.

Thankfully for many, the Twitter accounts of number of clubs were on hand to give their fans something to follow in the absence of any competitive games, with a number running Football Manager or FIFA simulations of the games they ought to have been playing in real life at that time.

One Twitter event that appeared to catch the attention more than any other however, was the unlikely meeting between Championship strugglers Hull City, and Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, who faced off against each other in a game of Connect Four.

Using emojis to make up the board, the intriguing encounter lasted for around three hours, and it was Hull who eventually ran out late winners in the game, with a diagonal connection down the right-hand side of the board.

It was certainly a spectacle that plenty of football fans appeared to enjoy, as they took to Twitter to react to the conclusion of the online encounter.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about their evening’s entertainment.

Liverpool, that night in istanbul

Man Utd, that night in Moscow

Chelsea, that night in Munich Hull City, that night on Twitter. — FR – EFL Championship (@freflchamp) March 15, 2020

FIRST WIN IN 12 SCENESSSS pic.twitter.com/XRstGYkeHq — Tommy Palmer (@tommypalmerhull) March 15, 2020

who needs bowen when you got the Admin??? pic.twitter.com/MLLqXSU00z — Billy (@avbiIly) March 15, 2020

First win in 12 get in lads 🙌 — Alex (@SouthernAlex_) March 15, 2020

What a W — Melo (@MeloB4ll) March 15, 2020

Finally not an evening to forget 🤩 — Tom⚫️🟠 (@tomedmiston) March 15, 2020

CHAMPIONS OF CONNECT FOUR, YOU'LL NEVER SING THAT!! — Elliot (@E_Clifford139) March 15, 2020

This is quality🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Stevie Wonder (@stevie23w0nder) March 15, 2020

And people said you were too reliant on Jarrod Bowen 👏 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) March 15, 2020