Sky Bet Championship

‘Finally’ – Many Stoke City fans react as player makes return to starting XI

Published

5 mins ago

on

Stoke City will look to return to winning ways this afternoon as they look to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Potters are winless in their last four, and their season is in danger of fizzling out if they are unable to turn their form around.

Last time out, Michael O’Neill’s side lost 3-2 at home to relegation fighters Coventry City, on an afternoon where sloppy defending cost them heavily.

Today, they take on a Nottingham Forest side looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in midweek.

O’Neill has decided to name five changes to his side, with Adam Davies replacing Angus Gunn in goal.

Harry Souttar, John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher and Rabbi Matondo also come in, replacing James Chester, Nick Powell, Jacob Brown and Christian Norton respectively.

The biggest blow for Stoke is Powell missing out, though, with the midfielder sidelined through injury.

Here, we take a look at Stoke fans’ reactions to the team news…


