‘Finally’ – Many Stoke City fans react as player makes return to starting XI

Stoke City will look to return to winning ways this afternoon as they look to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Potters are winless in their last four, and their season is in danger of fizzling out if they are unable to turn their form around.

Last time out, Michael O’Neill’s side lost 3-2 at home to relegation fighters Coventry City, on an afternoon where sloppy defending cost them heavily.

Today, they take on a Nottingham Forest side looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in midweek.

O’Neill has decided to name five changes to his side, with Adam Davies replacing Angus Gunn in goal.

Harry Souttar, John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher and Rabbi Matondo also come in, replacing James Chester, Nick Powell, Jacob Brown and Christian Norton respectively.

The biggest blow for Stoke is Powell missing out, though, with the midfielder sidelined through injury.

Here, we take a look at Stoke fans’ reactions to the team news…

Can we be less boring today please. We gave Jones loads of greif as he brought in to many player changes didn't know his best team, does MON ? — Daniel Flynn (@danielcflynn52) April 24, 2021

RABBI MATONDO BACK FROM THE DEAD pic.twitter.com/chq6Y1CGCD — Scott (@StokieScott_) April 24, 2021

I hope Matondo finally takes the opportunity to show what he can do… — Christopher Daplyn (@ChrisDaplyn) April 24, 2021

Matondo finally starts — Kovács 🇭🇺 (@kovacsSZN_) April 24, 2021

Matondo in finally and no gunn — Pownzzz (@Pownzzz98) April 24, 2021

MON pulling straws team selection again😀 — TIME54 (@Time54marketing) April 24, 2021

4 at the back? Matondo and Tymon on the wings — Stevie (@StevieSCFC) April 24, 2021

Youth everywhere — Dan Miles (@DanSCFCMiles14) April 24, 2021