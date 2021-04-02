‘Finally’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as player edges closer to Riverside exit door

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that Britt Assombalonga is set to leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

When quizzed on whether the Middlesbrough captain will depart at the end of this year’s league campaign, Warnock accepted that he’ll be leaving in the summer, whilst also hinting that he won’t be involved for much of the rest of the season.

“Yes, I think that’s been common knowledge for a few months really, from both parties. I’m not going to mess him about. It’s not his fault his contract is up and he’s on a good contract.

“I’ve had no problems with him but I’m not going to take him for the sake of taking him to put him on the teamsheet.

“We’ve got one or two other strikers on the teamsheet, I have to respect him as well. I won’t just use him like that. If the others are fit, it’s difficult to see him being involved.”

Assombalonga has been with the club since 2017, and has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Boro this term, as they currently sit ninth in the Championship.

But he’s out-of-contract at the end of the season, and it seems as though his days at the Riverside are numbered heading into the summer.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on this recent update on Assombalonga.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I guess ideally we'd have moved him on a year ago for 2-4mil. I guess nobody could pay him anywhere near what we do. It's a disaster really as him and Fletcher will leave for nothing after costing 22mil. Cheers Monk🙄 — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) April 2, 2021

Don't let the door hit you on the way out Britt but do us all a favour when you go take Akpon with ya CHEERS #UTB — steven jackson (@sjacko1976) April 2, 2021

Never seen a forward who’s all round play is as bad ! …. ok maybe Akpom but still. Time he moved — Robbie Chambers (@RobbieChambersx) April 2, 2021

Great news.. He's been like a millstone round the clubs neck pretty much since the day he signed — Richard Leng III (@LengofRichardll) April 2, 2021

Such a shame we didn't get any money back from him… — | ᑕᕼᖇIᔕTOᑭᕼEᖇ ᖇEᗪᗰᗩYᑎE | (@chrisredmayne) April 2, 2021

Absolute waste of money, Cheers Monk you charlatan — Paul Craster (@CrasterPaul) April 2, 2021

No work for 4 days, now this news. Brillant. — Steven Howden (@stevehowden13) April 2, 2021

Another financial disaster I’m afraid — Kieran Escritt (@KieranEscritt) April 2, 2021

Good… Free the wages up — Der (@Der55230962) April 2, 2021

Finally. There’s a big wage free’d up https://t.co/czh8O42qav — Adam 🇨🇩 (@Adam_Macadie) April 2, 2021

One of the worst signings in the clubs history, he is awful https://t.co/oZLW3RdYqb — Noah Johnson (@noahjohnson2000) April 2, 2021

I will not miss him, my biggest disappointment in a player. Came with a goal scoring record for £16m tut tut. — Geoff Stanway (@geoff1943) April 2, 2021