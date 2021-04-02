Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Finally’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as player edges closer to Riverside exit door

Published

8 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that Britt Assombalonga is set to leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season. 

When quizzed on whether the Middlesbrough captain will depart at the end of this year’s league campaign, Warnock accepted that he’ll be leaving in the summer, whilst also hinting that he won’t be involved for much of the rest of the season.

“Yes, I think that’s been common knowledge for a few months really, from both parties. I’m not going to mess him about. It’s not his fault his contract is up and he’s on a good contract.

“I’ve had no problems with him but I’m not going to take him for the sake of taking him to put him on the teamsheet.

“We’ve got one or two other strikers on the teamsheet, I have to respect him as well. I won’t just use him like that. If the others are fit, it’s difficult to see him being involved.”

Assombalonga has been with the club since 2017, and has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Boro this term, as they currently sit ninth in the Championship.

But he’s out-of-contract at the end of the season, and it seems as though his days at the Riverside are numbered heading into the summer.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on this recent update on Assombalonga.

