‘Finally’, ‘Fingers crossed’ – Many West Brom fans react to Valerien Ismael report

West Bromwich Albion reportedly do not intend to continue with Valerien Ismael at the helm, which has been well received by fans of the West Midlands club.

The Baggies difficult recent run continued in south London on Saturday as goals from Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe helped Millwall beat them 2-0 at The Den.

Albion have now won just one of their last seven Championship games and have lost ground in the race for automatic promotion.

Unrest amongst the fanbase has been growing for some time now but it seems there is frustration inside the club as well, with journalist Ekrem Konur reporting that West Brom do not intend to continue with Ismael.

The Frenchman took charge at The Hawthorns in the summer, leaving Barnsley after taking the Tykes to the play-offs with a remarkable late-season run.

Tasked with taking the Baggies back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, things started well for Ismael but hit a rough patch in late 2021 and have not been able to properly recover.

Boos rung around The Hawthorns during their defeat to Preston North End last week and the news that the club appears to have run out of patience with the manager has been well received by many supporters on Twitter…

