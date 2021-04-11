‘Finally’, ‘Does he need a lift there?’ – Many Bristol City fans excited by details concerning Mark Ashton and Ipswich

Mark Ashton’s prospective move to Ipswich Town has been in the works for weeks, which has drawn an excited reaction from many Bristol City fans.

American investors completed their takeover of Ipswich last week and are set to name a UK-based CEO to take charge of the day-to-day running of the club.

Ashton is a name that has been linked previously and sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World that such reports are true.

It is understood that the Robins CEO’s move to Portman Road has been in the works for a few weeks now.

Ashton took up his current role in January 2016, just before Lee Johnson was appointed as manager, but was involved with the club in a consultant capacity prior to that.

He has links to the Tractor Boys’ new chairman, Mike O’Leary, as both have previous experience at Oxford United and West Bromwich Albion, while they served alongside each other on the board of Alycidon Ltd previously.

Ashton has proven a controversial figure among the City faithful in recent years and it seems many supporters would be happy to see him leave – as their response on Twitter to this recent update indicates…

The best thing to happen this season https://t.co/6iS8o68Zsc — Paul (@pauldav81858203) April 10, 2021

Does he need a lift there? https://t.co/7ylLs5GlG7 — jord (@jrdansmith) April 10, 2021

Today is a good day…probably the best day….OF ALL TIME!!! — Alsy Pod (@alanwalters6) April 10, 2021