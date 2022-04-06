“Finally!” – Derby County fan pundit reacts to massive Chris Kirchner breakthrough

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

American businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder by Derby County’s administrators Quantuma.

The Rams have been in administration for over six months and now, finally, a preferred bidder has been named by their administrators.

In a statement, Carl Jackson, joint administrator said he was glad to have reached a ‘significant’ milestone.

“We are delighted to be able to name Mr Kirchner as preferred bidder, which the Joint Administrators consider represents the best deal for creditors and one which will secure the long-term future of the Club,” read the statement, via DerbyshireLive.

“The naming of our preferred bidder represents a significant milestone in the administration and we look forward to working with Mr Kirchner and his team to complete the sale of the Club.”

With that said, we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw for his thoughts on the news that Chris Kirchner had been named the preferred bidder by Quantuma.

“Finally! After six long months, a preferred bidder has been named at Derby County in the form of Chris Kirchner.” Jason told FLW.

“It’s difficult to know what to feel at this moment in time with the news just dropping.”

“He was a front-runner, very vocal on social media, very vocal about what he wanted to do for Derby County, and there was hurdles in the way and he obviously pulled out just before Christmas stating that the deal just wasn’t viable.”

“We know he’s obviously been involved in discussions trying to take over Preston, they fell away last week, week before, then a few days ago, all of a sudden his name is back in the mix and two days later he’s named as the preferred bidder.”

“Some people aren’t happy with the way that he put himself about on social media, but I think, at this position in time, where Derby are, anybody who’s willing to come in, make a bid for the club, take the club on, is somebody we have to get behind.”

“He’s a bit of an unknown quantity – his credentials we’ll learn along the time – but in business he’s got the money and he’s got a passion for football. You just don’t know.”

“I’m always a little bit pessimistic with foreign owners, but at the end of the day, if his is the best offer on the table, it has to be taken

“Fingers crossed this administration can get behind the Rams and Derby County can move on to a brighter future.”

The Verdict

After a lengthy wait, Derby County’s administrators have finally announced their preferred bidder in Chris Kirchner.

It has taken long enough to get here, but Rams fans will be hoping this is the beginning of the end of the whole saga that has affected the club to its’ very core.

Kirchner’s suitability remains to be seen, but, as Jason points out, if his is the best bid on the table, it simply has to be taken.

With this stage of the proceedings now over, let’s hope that the sale of Derby County can be agreed in the near future, and that Rams fans can start worrying more about the things happening on the pitch, than off it.