Highlights Reading owner Dai Yongge is looking to sell the club and has received offers, with a deal moving in the right direction.

Reading fans have pressured Yongge to sell the club due to financial mismanagement and points deductions.

Despite a difficult season, Reading's recent form has improved, giving hope for survival and a potential lift from an ongoing takeover.

EFL pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that he hopes a deal can be struck for Reading owner Dai Yongge to sell the club.

Former Reading CEO Nigel Howe has been helping Yongge try and sell the club to the right party.

Howe has finally been able to relay some good news, with the mood surrounding the takeover in recent months being doom and gloom.

Howe has told STAR (Supporters’ Trust At Reading) that Yongge has been presented with all the offers for the club, and that a deal is ‘moving in the right direction’ for the Chinese businessman to sell the club, with an exclusivity agreement getting closer. However, they are not at the stage to sign off on that just yet.

Howe claimed that Yongge is feeling positive about one of the offers, so you can assume that is the one they are close to getting exclusivity for.

Carlton Palmer hopes Reading can “get a deal over the line”

He exclusively told FLW: “Finally some good news for Reading supporters over the takeover.

“It is reported that Dai Yongge, the chairman, has been presented with several offers for the club to be bought out and it is felt that there is positivity about at least one of those offers being accepted.

“Reading fans have put pressure on current owner Dai Yongge to sell the club, forming a pressure group, which wants the club to be sold. The group are overseeing the sale, and the Royals have paid the price for financial mismanagement since Dai Yongge bought the club in 2017 and the club have been deducted a total of 16 points during his time at the club.

“Yongge himself has been fined by the EFL, and whilst they cannot remove him from the club, they have claimed they are doing all they can to help Reading find a new ownership.

“So finally good news for the supporters and hopefully they can get this one over the line and Reading can start looking forward once again.”

Reading fans finally get some good news

It has been a hard season to be a Reading fan.

After suffering relegation from the Championship last season, to then fighting relegation again to stay in League One, and then having to sell some fan favourites in January to keep the club afloat. It has not been fun.

Not only that, but Reading have been linked with numerous parties like that of Mike Ashley and Genevra associates (fronted by former Wigan owner Talal Al-Hammad) in recent months, with Yongge pricing them out of a deal.

On the pitch though, Ruben Selles’ side have picked up in form recently, losing just one of their last 11 League One games. This has seen them climb out of the relegation zone.

League One Table (As it stands February 8th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury Town 30 -20 33 18 Burton Albion 30 -14 32 19 Charlton Athletic 30 -3 31 20 Reading 30 -6 31 21 Port Vale 28 -15 30 22 Fleetwood Town 30 -20 25 23 Cheltenham Town 28 -19 23 24 Carlisle United 30 -24 20

Good news coming from off the pitch coinciding with good football on it will be welcome at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

If exclusivity can be given in the coming weeks, it could give the club a massive lift, which could see them through to survival.