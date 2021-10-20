Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

'Finally broken me', 'PE teacher' – These Portsmouth fans slam key figure after heavy defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Portsmouth’s poor form continued as they were hammered 4-0 at home by Ipswich Town last night.

After a busy summer, there had been hopes that Danny Cowley’s first full season in charge would bring a promotion push, and a positive start lifted the mood around Fratton Park.

However, a run of one win in nine games has seen the side drop to 17th in the table. And, the manner of the defeat last night has left Pompey fans concerned, as they were comfortably second best against the Tractor Boys, who are managed by former boss Paul Cook.

In fairness, the first half was relatively even, with a Gavin Bazunu error gifting the visitors the lead. The second half was one-way traffic though, as Cowley admitted afterwards that he was ‘ashamed’ of the performance.

Whilst some fans will have appreciated the honesty, the overall message to Cowley was that he must improve quickly. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


