‘Finally broken me’, ‘PE teacher’ – These Portsmouth fans slam key figure after heavy defeat

Portsmouth’s poor form continued as they were hammered 4-0 at home by Ipswich Town last night.

After a busy summer, there had been hopes that Danny Cowley’s first full season in charge would bring a promotion push, and a positive start lifted the mood around Fratton Park.

However, a run of one win in nine games has seen the side drop to 17th in the table. And, the manner of the defeat last night has left Pompey fans concerned, as they were comfortably second best against the Tractor Boys, who are managed by former boss Paul Cook.

In fairness, the first half was relatively even, with a Gavin Bazunu error gifting the visitors the lead. The second half was one-way traffic though, as Cowley admitted afterwards that he was ‘ashamed’ of the performance.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No

Whilst some fans will have appreciated the honesty, the overall message to Cowley was that he must improve quickly. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Over 40 years of watching and tonight I feel like Eisner and Cowley have finally broken me. #Pompey — AndyMac (@beiderbecks) October 19, 2021

Danny Cowley is a an over promoted PE teacher. I like him as a person, but he is wrong for Pompey. No tactics, no character, no fight. We are in a relegation battle #Pompey — Ian (@nisbeckian) October 19, 2021

I guess we’re get the same old , we wasn’t quite good enough speech and flutter of the eyelashes from cowley again! Is in over his head is the players he bought in not good enough is it time for him to go ? #Pompey — Gav (@GavH_) October 19, 2021

Players aren't good enough- Cowley bought them. Players don't suit the system – Cowley picks the system. Players can't implement his system- Cowley coaches the system. Buck stops with him #Pompey — Mark Somerset (@mark11s) October 19, 2021

Please sack cowley brothers by the morning #Pompey — Hutch (@Hutchy657) October 19, 2021

Don't think the solution is sacking Cowley. Need to go to a more solid formation and stop the leaks. #Pompey — Matthew Bristow (@MattyB6) October 19, 2021