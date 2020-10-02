‘Finally being backed,’ ‘Bench-warmer’ – Many Preston North End fans mixed over transfer news

Preston North End have had a quiet transfer window this time around and that has sparked some fans to issue criticism but the club has recently announced a signing for supporters to take a look at.

North End are looking to challenge once again for the play-off places and Alex Neil will be eager to see that happen with him largely possessing the same squad as he had last time around in 19/20.

One new face has arrived as we near the end of the window, though, with Emil Riis Jakobsen joining the club from Randers FC.

Indeed, the Lilywhites confirmed the news on Twitter towards the end of yesterday:

✍️ Preston North End are delighted to confirm the signing of Danish U21 international striker Emil Riis Jakobsen from Randers FC. ➡️ https://t.co/iKjj8jh20f#pnefc pic.twitter.com/L61cU2755c — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 1, 2020

Naturally, this has got fans on Twitter talking with it being a foray into the market and it has drawn a bit of a mixed reaction.

Some are excited to see what he can do, some are not convinced about it right now and that has led to interesting discussion.

Let’s see what North End fans have had to say in response to the news:

Still here! One signing doesn't just magically change everything and certainly doesn't change my opinion of Hemmings. However, I'm glad to see the manager FINALLY being backed which is what I was crying out for. — Gary B (@gazpne) October 1, 2020

Bench warmer che — Aaron (@aaronrowbo) October 2, 2020

dont even complain — Edd (@Edd_PNE) October 1, 2020

Big chance for this guy. With the formation we play everyone has struggled to play the role a striker. Looks like can hold a ball or be mobile Hopefully this will be the man to link the play and the wide players into the attack. Maguire always looks better when playing out wide. — paul slinger (@super_slinger) October 2, 2020

I think this lad can move a bit so he's an improvement already 😂 — Stephen Thompson (@PNEste25) October 1, 2020

