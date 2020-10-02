Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Finally being backed,' 'Bench-warmer' – Many Preston North End fans mixed over transfer news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Preston North End have had a quiet transfer window this time around and that has sparked some fans to issue criticism but the club has recently announced a signing for supporters to take a look at.

North End are looking to challenge once again for the play-off places and Alex Neil will be eager to see that happen with him largely possessing the same squad as he had last time around in 19/20.

One new face has arrived as we near the end of the window, though, with Emil Riis Jakobsen joining the club from Randers FC.

Indeed, the Lilywhites confirmed the news on Twitter towards the end of yesterday:

Naturally, this has got fans on Twitter talking with it being a foray into the market and it has drawn a bit of a mixed reaction.

Some are excited to see what he can do, some are not convinced about it right now and that has led to interesting discussion.

Let’s see what North End fans have had to say in response to the news:

