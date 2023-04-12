Birmingham City have released a huge statement on Wednesday morning related to the ownership of the club.

The club has been embroiled in a protracted sale process which has seen multiple bidders step up to the plate only for no deal to ultimately materialise.

However, this latest development has seen the Blues confirm that two letters of intent have been entered into with a potential purchaser of the club.

What is the latest regarding Birmingham City’s takeover situation?

The two transactions will include 24 per cent of shares in Birmingham City PLC by Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited.

The second transaction includes 21.64 per cent of shares in Birmingham City PLC by Oriental Rainbow, as well as the entire issued share capital of Birmingham City Stadium Limited by the same PLC and Achiever Global Group Limited.

While final terms are still yet to be agreed, and EFL approval will also be needed, this is a huge step forward regarding the ownership of the club.

What have Birmingham fans said?

This has caused a massive reaction by the Birmingham fan base, who are overwhelmingly positive on the development.

It has been a difficult period under the current ownership in which financial difficulties have plagued the side.

This has led to some supporters feeling a sense of relief that a new era may be upon them.

The many off-field issues have overshadowed the on-pitch action at times, so some supporters are hoping this will be the beginning of a new normal.

While some are glad their patience may be about to pay off.

One supporter is already impressed with the new potential owners, highlighting the under-the-radar nature of their arrival at the club.

But still there is some scepticism as fans recognise that they have been burned before by false dawns.

And others have pointed out that this deal only totals for roughly 45 per cent of the club, and it remains to be seen what will happen to the remaining 55 per cent.

Meanwhile, the agenda has been set for what supporters will expect from new owners with stability being the key word for whoever is behind this deal.