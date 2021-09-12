Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Finally’, ‘Am I seeing things?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to suspected tactical tweak

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season today as they host Cardiff City at the City Ground.

The Reds have endured a tough start to the season, picking up only one point from a possible 15 in their opening five games.

Last time out, they drew 1-1 with Derby County at Pride Park, and bolstered their squad with new signings before the transfer window closed.

Manager Chris Hughton is under pressure, and has today opted to name three changes to the side which drew in the East Midlands derby.

Djed Spence and Max Lowe both come in at full-back to make their Forest debuts, whilst Lewis Grabban returns to partner Lyle Taylor up top.

The team announcement would suggest that there is a change in formation, too, with Forest switching to a 4-4-2.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to the team news…


