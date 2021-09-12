‘Finally’, ‘Am I seeing things?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to suspected tactical tweak

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season today as they host Cardiff City at the City Ground.

The Reds have endured a tough start to the season, picking up only one point from a possible 15 in their opening five games.

Last time out, they drew 1-1 with Derby County at Pride Park, and bolstered their squad with new signings before the transfer window closed.

Manager Chris Hughton is under pressure, and has today opted to name three changes to the side which drew in the East Midlands derby.

Djed Spence and Max Lowe both come in at full-back to make their Forest debuts, whilst Lewis Grabban returns to partner Lyle Taylor up top.

The team announcement would suggest that there is a change in formation, too, with Forest switching to a 4-4-2.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to the team news…

Have we sacked Chris Hughton without us knowing? 😳 — will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WillTooley) September 12, 2021

Hahah give us the real team. 2 upfront surely Hughton isn’t in charge — Samuel Cooke (@cookenffc) September 12, 2021

Hughton, New Players gives us a chance to try new formations. 442? and a formation we could have played before now. Two strikers. Two wingers. Lol — NFFC ⭐⭐ (@REDSTU1986) September 12, 2021

TWO UP FRONT. IS HIS JOB IN DANGER — O (@OlliePitt87) September 12, 2021

2 STRIKERS ON THE PITCH AT THE SAME TIME — Kervick (@jakekervick) September 12, 2021

4-4-2? Am I seeing things? Has he started with a different formation?! — Peter (@PeterLawsonn) September 12, 2021

No reason for goals goals goals . Chris this is it let’s see if you have the dressing room behind u — Paul (@teaguestar) September 12, 2021

Two up top?! Finally a change in formation — Ashley Mav Davies (@ashleybbdavies) September 12, 2021