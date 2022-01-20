‘Finally’, ‘Actually emotional’ – Many Hull City fans react to takeover news

Many Hull City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Acun Ilicali has completed his takeover of the club.

The news follows a long and drawn out process that has taken months in order for a conclusion to be reached, with a new era finally dawning yesterday as a deal was struck with the Allam family.

Acun Medya Group was established in 2004 and they are now keen too take the Tigers to the next level as they first seek to secure the club’s safety in the Sky Bet Championship before pushing on to bigger and brighter things in the years to come.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the club’s supporters to react to the long awaited news, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the Hull City faithful on Twitter.

One happy tiger 🐯 pic.twitter.com/QJ33evrCYX — DONNA DUNN (@donnamariedunn) January 19, 2022

FINALLY WE HAVE OUR CLUB BACK — Josh Start 🐯 (@Joshstart11) January 19, 2022

Actually emotional man — Ben (C) 🇹🇷 (@Backandcool) January 19, 2022

Now stay classy people!!!😎😎😎 🎶🎶"We got the Allams out, say we got the Allams out!" 🎶🎶 — 🎗️George Bell (C) #BlackLivesMatter #FPM (@GeorgeBell0561) January 19, 2022

There’s lots of simple changes the new owner can make to get the fans on his side. And I’m sure he will. But,by far the most important task right now is – avoiding relegation! — Mark Peacock 🎗🇬🇧 🥀 (@knockerdibb) January 19, 2022

cant wait for the good times! — Thomas🇹🇷 (@Thomas_HullCity) January 19, 2022

I simply cannot retweet this enough! — Ben Atkinson 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 (@benatkinson96) January 19, 2022

Oh my god🇹🇷🇹🇷 — Dylan (@DylanFowler2003) January 19, 2022

Fantastic news. I'll be back as soon as I can now. Also want one of those lovely away shirts. Good luck and best wishes to @acunilicali #hcafc — David Mulligan 🎗️💙 (@tigersdave) January 19, 2022