Millwall took a step towards reaching the Championship play-offs last night, beating Blackpool 3-2 at Bloomfield Road.

The major story last night was Blackpool's confirmed relegation back into League One, yet Millwall are motoring on nicely in their pursuit of the top-six.

A win last night means they are fifth heading into Saturday's schedule, knowing a win next weekend over Blackburn Rovers will go a long way to leaving Gary Rowett's side in the play-off places after 46 games.

How did Blackpool 2-3 Millwall unfold?

Tom Bradshaw was the Millwall hero, scoring a brace.

Bradshaw opened the scoring inside two minutes, with Jerry Yates' penalty drawing Blackpool level.

Before the hour, Bradshaw put Millwall back ahead, with Lewis Fiorini pulling the Tangerines level one final time on 67 minutes.

Zian Flemming, though, secured the win for Millwall from the penalty spot, sending a healthy away crowd back to London in good spirits.

They host Blackburn Rovers next weekend on the final day of the season knowing that three points will give them a huge chance of finishing in the top-six and qualifying for next month's play-offs.