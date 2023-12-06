Highlights Mowbray's departure from Sunderland may have come earlier than expected, but his comments on the club's transfer policy could hinder the search for a new boss.

The oldest manager in the Championship no longer aligned with the vision of the club's youngest owner and sporting director, who are focused on younger coaches from abroad.

Mowbray's remarks suggest that he had little involvement in player recruitment, raising concerns about the next manager's role and the club's preparedness for the upcoming transfer window.

"Mowbray and the Sunderland model became destined not to last," was how Phillip Buckingham of The Athletic described the situation around the 60-year-old's sacking.

After 15 months in charge, and a playoff semi-final appearance in the club's first season back in the second division of football, Mowbray and the Black Cats have gone their separate ways. The focus of 26-year-old chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and the club's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, appears to be on younger coaches who will come from abroad; although, they may have to pay some fees to pull that off, according to talkSPORT.

The former manager brought some great times and rejuvenated memories back to the Stadium of Light. He brought to life the formerly distant dream of reaching the Premier League again, and he got them within touching distance of it. He should be fondly remembered, but some of his last words before leaving could put off potential candidates.

Since the change in ownership at the club, it's been evidently clear what the plan of action was: to build a young, vibrant team. The two previous seasons suggest that the strategy is working. They got promoted back to the Championship, via the League One playoffs, and they finished sixth in the second division in the last campaign.

Sunderland have been able to unearth some hidden gems using this policy; the likes of Jack Clarke and Trai Hume, who could both leave for eight-figure fees in January, spring to mind. But this way of doing things may have not sat too well with the manager.

When asked about potentially bringing former loanee Amad Diallo back to the club in January, the 60-year-old said: "You are asking the wrong person to be honest. I don't know what the plans are for January at the moment, we haven't really discussed it yet."

He added: "I do get asked of course, and sit in recruitment meetings but we haven’t had one yet about January.

"But I think the club will say to me ‘we have Mayenda, Rusyn, Hemir and Burstow on loan from Chelsea, so you have four strikers, what do you want another striker for’?"

The 60-year-old had also previously said, on the club's recruitment, that: "It’s not really my decision; the club wants to develop young players and for them to be given an opportunity."

Those remarks about the upcoming transfer window should not only be a cause of concern for the next Sunderland manager, but for the fans as well. It is more normal nowadays for a sporting director, or a director of football, to have the final say on transfers rather than the manager. But those quotes make it sound like Mowbray had little, if anything, to do with the players that were brought in, during his time there.

For a manager to not have had conversations with those in the boardroom about the plan for January is absolutely baffling. Either Sunderland are going into the new year woefully underprepared, or the manager isn't being fully involved in these conversations. No matter which of the two it is, it's a problem, but it's arguably worse if it's the latter.

Imagine if the owner of a restaurant didn't tell the chef about where he was buying produce from, and was just telling them 'We're going to spend lots of money to improve the menu, but you won't have a say in what we buy.' You're potentially handicapping whoever is at the helm. It's a bad look for the club, but it also means that they have to get the next appointment spot on, so that they fit with the players that the higher-ups want to buy.