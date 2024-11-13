This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City's failure to bring Luke Cundle back to the club following his loan spell has been identified as a mistake by the Championship side.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Wolves, but he has struggled to get near the XI for the Premier League side, so he spent last season out on loan.

After starting the season with Plymouth, Cundle followed Steven Schumacher to the Bet365 Stadium, and he featured in 16 games, scoring twice and registering the same number of assists as Stoke stayed in the Championship.

Luke Cundle's Stoke City Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 16 2 2

Luke Cundle could’ve helped Stoke City this season

Given Cundle’s contribution last season, it had been claimed that a return to Stoke was on the cards in the summer.

But, for whatever reason, a deal couldn’t be reached, with Cundle remaining at Molineux, and he hasn’t played for Gary O’Neil’s side in the current campaign.

So, it has probably frustrated the player that he couldn’t secure a switch to Stoke, and it certainly felt like a missed opportunity for fan pundit Sam, who picked Cundle when he was asked by FLW about a transfer target he wished the club had signed in the past.

“One of the only players who was linked with the club that I would’ve welcomed was Luke Cundle.

“I’ve mentioned him quite a few times, and when you look at that midfield, we’ve got a lot of options, with Bosun Lawal also to come in, and we do have a lovely mixture there, but adding that bit more strength in depth, especially in the Championship, and with five subs from the bench.

“Cundle doesn’t have to play week in, week out, but having him from the bench could be that difference maker in the tight games. To bring on a player like him, with that bit of energy, could be the spark we need.

“He was with us before, and he was linked with a return in the summer, when Steven Schumacher was in charge.

“If you look at the end of last season, especially that Bristol City game, he was fantastic. We do have Andrew Moran, Jun-ho can play in a ten, Seko is decent on the ball, but having that extra competition for places, Cundle could be that final missing piece that we need.

“I do like him, but it’s whether Pelach would be interested, and how much you would spend on him if it was a permanent deal.”

Luke Cundle could be available in January

Whilst that may be a transfer regret for Stoke, it’s something they could rectify in the New Year, as Cundle is sure to be available.

As mentioned, the past few months have been hugely frustrating for the 22-year-old, and he will want to get back out playing when the window opens.

It’s hard to imagine Wolves will stand in his way, so a January move, whether it’s a loan or a permanent switch, could be on the cards.

So, it could be something that Pelach and the recruitment team consider ahead of January, when Stoke will no doubt be looking to make a few additions to help the new boss.