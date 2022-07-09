Final issue to be resolved before Norwich City complete midfielder signing revealed

Norwich City and Sao Paulo are facing an impasse how the Canaries will pay the fee to sign attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara, a report from Goal Brazil has claimed.

With the Canaries preparing for life back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League last season, it was recently reported that they are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Sara.

Now it seems that only the agreement over how Norwich will pay the fee to Sao Paulo, is delaying the move from being completed.

According to this latest update, Norwich are keen to pay the £12million fee for Sara in installments over the next two years, while Sao Paul want at least 50% of that payment paid upfront.

That has put the deal on hold for now, but it is thought that the disagreement will not prevent a deal from being completed.

Having come through the youth ranks at Sao Paulo, Sara has so far made 113 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals.

Norwich have so far made just one senior signing this summer, with midfielder Isaac Hayden joining on loan from Newcastle United.

The Verdict

You feel that Norwich will be keen to get this issue sorted as quickly as possible.

The Canaries will be expected to challenge for promotion again next season, but have so far been quiet in the summer transfer window.

That is something they will likely have to change if they are to make an impression in the battle for a place in the top-flight, and the addition of Sara will of course, help them with that.

It will therefore be interesting to see how things are agreed here, and with the funds they ought to have available from their exploits in the Premier League, you would be confident that this can be sorted one way or another.