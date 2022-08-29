Final decision made on Newcastle United player’s future amid widespread EFL interest

Newcastle United have decided to keep youngster Elliot Anderson at St James’ Park beyond the summer despite interest from several Championship sides, according to i.

The 19-year-old impressed in the Magpies’ youth system during the first half of last season before securing a January loan move to then-League Two side Bristol Rovers, who were in midtable at the time of his arrival.

However, his contributions helped to guide Joey Barton’s men up the division, providing extra firepower to a side that was already on an upward trajectory at that point as he recorded eight goals and five assists in 21 league appearances.

24 Newcastle United quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 Since it was rebranded as the Championship, how many seasons have Newcastle played in the second-tier? One Two Three Four

This ensured they secured third place and a return to League One – and his progress ensured he wouldn’t be short of interest from sides in the EFL during the summer with the likes of Bristol City, Luton Town, Millwall and West Bromwich Albion all being linked with a move for him.

He was also linked with a return to the Memorial Stadium with Sheffield Wednesday also believed to have been interested in luring him away from St James’ Park temporarily.

But none of those sides will be able to add Anderson to their squad with many of the sides mentioned now putting the finishing touches to their squad ahead of deadline day, though Nigel Pearson’s Robins look to have done all of their business already.

The Verdict:

West Brom would still benefit from having another advanced midfielder at their disposal to provide an alternative to John Swift, so this should be a blow to them with strikers also required to provide them with more attacking firepower.

Luton, meanwhile, certainly have enough strikers at their disposal but another creative midfield option could give them the best chance of being in the promotion mix again.

Zian Flemming and George Honeyman have already come in at The Den so Gary Rowett’s side may not see this as too much of a setback – and similar applies at Hillsborough where they already have a considerable amount of depth.

Not only do they have Barry Bannan and George Byers at their disposal, two great options to have in the third tier, but Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is also becoming a key player and Josh Windass can operate in midfield as well with Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson able to sit in a deeper role behind them.

Former boss Barton would surely have loved the opportunity to bring him back to the Memorial Stadium though considering how well he played during the second half of 2021/22.