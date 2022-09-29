Final decision emerges regarding Rotherham United and Cambridge United

Mark Bonner was in the frame to replace Paul Warne as Rotherham United manager, but the 36-year-old has opted to stay in League One with Cambridge United, as per CambridgeshireLive‘s Stephen Page.

Bonner has taken the Amber and Black Army from the bottom half of League Two to the outskirts of the third tier play-off chasing pack in just over two seasons, a job well worthy of Championship offers.

The Millers showed a lot of faith in Warne during his six-year reign as manager which should make the club a more attractive prospect for potential appointments.

Page took to Twitter to provide the update that would have come as a huge relief to Cambridge supporters.

He posted: “Mark Bonner has confirmed he’s staying at Cambridge United.”

The U’s actually host Paul Warne’s new club, Derby County, on Saturday, suggesting that there may be some rather interesting pre- and post-match conversations between the two managers.

Should Bonner continue the fine job that he is doing, there will be other opportunities for him to further his career in the not too distant future.

It will take a long while to convince their rivals that they should be involved in the top six conversation, but a potential top half finish and even comfortable consolidation for a second campaign in a row would be an outstanding achievement considering the club’s resources.

The Verdict

There may be some disappointment amongst the Millers supporter base for Bonner’s decision to stay at Cambridge, but the situation may well present an opportunity for Rotherham to appoint a manager who gives them an even greater chance of staying up in the Championship this season.

Rob Edwards should be considered by the club for the competent start to life he made at Watford and the very promising 2021/22 season that he oversaw at Forest Green Rovers.

A new manager needs to be appointed quickly to ensure that the hole left behind by Paul Warne is not glaringly obvious when the second tier resumes this weekend.