“Fills that criteria” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on 43-year-old amidst Charlton Athletic talks

Following Charlton Athletic’s decision to part company with Ben Garner, the Addicks are currently in the process of filling the vacancy at The Valley.

Someone who has seen their name associated with the Charlton job is Dean Holden, as per a Twitter update from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The 43-year-old has accumulated a lot of coaching experience over the last few years, however, he has only had two brief stints in the hot seat at an EFL club.

Asked about the former Stoke City and Bristol City coach and whether or not he believes that he would be a good appointment at The Valley, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, I think he could be.

“Dean has been heavily linked with the job. You know, obviously, they’re not blessed with great resources in terms of money.

“They’re looking to bring a manager in who can work with the resources that they’ve got and get the best out of the squad. So Dean fills that criteria.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

“It’s just getting a bit of luck to get past the post and get the job.”

The verdict

Holden has amassed some good experience over the last few years and is a highly-rated coach, but given the lack of time he has spent as the number one, it is difficult to determine how good of an appointment it would be.

Therefore, the appointment of someone like Holden would come with its risk but it also comes with the potential of generating high rewards.

Out of the names that have been suggested thus far, it is fair to say that Holden would be one of the more appealing options for the Addicks.

League One is proving to be very competitive this season, meaning if they get this appointment right, they still have a chance of succeeding.