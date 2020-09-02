‘Fills a current need’ – West Brom in transfer talks to sign Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are keen to secure a deal for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant and maintain their interest despite an initial bid being rejected, as per the Yorkshire Post.

The 22-year-old frontman has been courted by the Baggies ever since January, and it’s being suggested that the Terriers want £16m for the player if they are to sell.

So, would Grant be a good solution for Slaven Bilic’s West Brom? Can you see Huddersfield selling?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

I think that this signing has been coming for quite some time, and it’s one that would be an excellent coup for the Baggies.

There can be no denying that Albion need to bring in another striker before they get their Premier League season underway, as I do not believe that Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu have enough goals between them to keep the Baggies up and away from relegation this term.

Grant is a striker who has looked really impressive for a struggling side in these past couple of seasons, and in a West Brom side who play a really attractive, attacking brand of football, he really could thrive.

He scored 19 goals for the Terriers last season and almost single-handedly kept them up, and you feel that there is certainly more to come from the 22-year-old going forward.

He also didn’t look out of place in the Premier League for Huddersfield in 2018/19 having scored four goals, and he has all the attributes that would make him flourish under Slaven Bilic in the top-flight.

I think Huddersfield will be resigned to losing him this summer, and if they can get around £16m for his signature, then it wouldn’t be a bad piece of business to be honest.

George Dagless

They’ve rejected the latest move from the Albion but I think eventually we could see it happen to be honest.

Town are obviously looking at younger players this summer and Grant could be their figurehead but he is a player good enough to be playing higher up in my view.

West Brom, I would have thought, will come back with a better bid and I think the Terriers will have a price in mind before letting him go, whilst he’ll want the challenge of the Premier League and has shown he’s willing to make a move happen.

I can still see an exit happening.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a great signing for the Baggies but you’d imagine the Terriers are likely to be strong in their negotiations for the striker.

There is no doubt in my mind that Slaven Bilic needs to sign a new number nine ahead of West Brom’s return to the Premier League as I don’t think he can rely on their current options.

Grant has got everything you’d look for from that perspective. He’s proven himself a prolific goalscorer (grabbing 19 for a lacklustre Huddersfield side last term), can score all types of goals, is athletic and can use his physicality to bring his teammates into play.

He’s not proven over a huge sample size at Premier League level but did fire in four goals in 13 appearances in the top flight after joining the Terriers halfway through the 2018/19 season.

At 22, it looks a signing that could pay dividends for years to come and fills a current need.

Huddersfield will know all that and in that sense, I think we’ll see them be fairly strong in negotiations though ultimately I think they’d be open to letting him go for the right price.