Filip Krovinovic to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

The potential return of loanees to a club can often be a talking during a transfer window, and it seems that this summer, that could certainly be the case with regards to Filip Krovinovic and Nottingham Forest.

Last season, Krovinovic started the campaign back on loan at West Brom from Benfica, having helped the Baggies win promotion from the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign.

But having struggled to make the same sort of impact at The Hawthorns in the Premier League, the Croatian headed for a new destination in January 2021, joining Forest on a temporary basis for the second half of last season.

The midfielder went on to make 19 appearances for Chris Hughton’s side, scoring once and providing two assists to help the club to a 17th placed finish in the Championship.

Now it seems as though the 25-year-old made a strong enough impression at The City Ground, to generate interest in a reunion for next season from the Championship club.

Recent reports have claimed that Forest are keen to re-sign Krovinovic on loan again for next season, although it seems that could be easier said than done.

As things stand, the midfielder is entering the final year of his contract with Benfica, meaning this summer could be the last chance that the Portuguese giants have to receive a fee for him.

Indeed, it seems as though that is something that the Krovinovic’s parent club are keen to do, with it being suggested that Benfica would prefer to let him go permanently this summer.

Worryingly for Forest, that is something that Benfica may be able to do, with subsequent reports indicating that Italian side Fiorentina are interested in Krovinovic, while Turkish outfit Alanyaspor are said to have already bid €1.5million for the 25-year-old.

With that in mind, it does seem as though Forest will have to chance their stance from loan interest to permanent interest, if they are going to have a chance of bringing the midfielder back to The City Ground.

Even then, the fact that both Fiorentina and Alanyaspor could offer Krovinovic top-flight football next season, could make it difficult for a Championship club such as Forest to secure a deal here, meaning at the minute, it would feel like something of a surprise if the 25-year-old is back with the Garibaldi next season.