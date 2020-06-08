Filip Krovinovic reveals nickname for West Brom teammate Kamil Grosicki

West Bromwich Albion were back in action at the weekend as they prepare for the Championship campaign to get back underway in less than two weeks.

The Baggies took on local rivals Aston Villa in front of an empty Villa Park, as both sides look to dust off the cobwebs and ensure that they are fully ready for their respective league campaigns to resume.

It was a good workout for both sides, and in the end, the game finished 2-2, thanks to goals from Jack Grealish and Keinan Davis for Villa, and Filip Krovinovic and Kamil Grosicki for Albion.

Krovinovic and Grosicki both made their mark at the weekend, then, and the pair have since interacted on social media as it is Grosicki’s birthday.

The Polish winger, who joined West Brom from Hull City in January, turns 32 years of age today, with plenty of West Brom fans wishing him well on Instagram.

In the comments section, Krovinovic sent his teammate his best wishes, giving him the nickname ‘TikTok Guy’ due to Grosicki’s activity on the popular, ever-growing social media site.

West Brom will be eager to hit the ground running when the season gets back underway, with Slaven Bilic’s side sitting second in the Championship table, six points clear of third.

The Verdict

West Brom fans should be excited to see both Krovinovic and Grosicki back in action once the season gets back underway.

Krovinovic, in particular, looked really sharp at the weekend his goal was quite impressive, whereas Grosicki also made a positive impact too.

It is a team game, and Bilic will be relying on every one of his players to perform to the best of their ability when the season gets back underway, as they haven’t played in over three months.