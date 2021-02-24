Filip Krovinovic reacts following latest Nottingham Forest success

Nottingham Forest’s good 2021 form continued last night with a victory on the road against Rotherham.

The Millers are no easy match for anyone and it took a lot of grinding for Chris Hughton’s side to come away with three points, which happened thanks to Ryan Yates’ goal early in the second half.

Forest’s results have improved drastically since the turn of the year, with the Reds losing just two of their nine Championship games this year.

It’s also seen them climb to 15th in the table, and several January additions have helped their cause.

James Garner and Glenn Murray arrived late in the window but the addition of Filip Krovinovic has been just as influential.

The Croatian spent last season and the first half of the current campaign on loan at West Brom, but after not getting as much game-time as expected he linked-up with Forest last month.

Krovinovic has started every game since his arrival, mainly in the ‘number 10’ role, and Forest fans are loving his contributions to the team so far.

The 25-year-old posted on Instagram this afternoon following yesterday’s win, and he seems to be in good spirits.

The Verdict

Krovinovic is seemingly loving life at the City Ground so far – he’s getting regular minutes and as of now he’s in a winning team.

Forest fans will be dreaming of the club securing his signature for the next few years on a permanent basis in the summer, and considering he’s never really been a regular for Benfica in his time there, they may be willing to let him go for a fee.

There will be other potential suitors if he keeps up his good performances, but Krovinovic is beloved already by Forest fans and they’d be gutted if he doesn’t stay beyond the current campaign.