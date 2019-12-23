Filip Krovinovic pokes fun at Matheus Pereira in West Brom training ground footage

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship, as the Baggies prepare to take on Barnsley at Oakwell on Boxing Day.

It was a somewhat frustrating weekend for Slaven Bilic’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw against a very impressive Brentford side at The Hawthorns.

Darnell Furlong immediately cancelled out Henrik Dalsgaard’s header right before half-time, but neither side were able to find a winning goal in what was an eventful second-half.

In the end, it turned out to be a good point gained for Albion, who weren’t really at their best against Thomas Frank’s men, who dominated for large parts.

There is still plenty for West Brom players and fans alike to be happy about heading into 2020 – the Baggies are number one at Christmas, and extended their lead at the top of the table to three points after Leeds lost 2-1 to Fulham.

Ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Barnsley, the mood and morale is clearly high in the dressing room, as shown by Filip Krovinovic’s latest Instagram story.

The Croatian midfielder had some words for Matheus Pereira’s dress sense, with the latter tucking his socks into his grey tracksuit bottoms, which led to Krovinovic poking fun at the Brazilian.

The Verdict

It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but quite frankly, if Pereira came in wearing a dressing gown and sombrero, he would still be adored by West Brom players and fans.

He wasn’t at his best at the weekend but he still looks a class above – producing two excellent passes for Kyle Edwards which on another day could have led to a goal.

It was a decent point, but they will be looking to get back to winning ways as they prepare to take on Barnsley in a few days.