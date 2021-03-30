Filip Krovinovic footage emerges as spirits appear high at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to start the Easter period strongly as they prepare to take on Cardiff City on Good Friday.

The Reds have had time over the international break to rest and recuperate, with only a couple of players away on international duty with their respective countries.

Chris Hughton’s side will keen to mathematically secure their Championship status as soon as possible, before planning for the summer and looking to improve in all aspects of the game.

They may be winless in their last six matches, but spirits seem high at the City Ground amongst the players, after earning a hard fought point against Brentford in their last game.

Anthony Knockaert and Filip Krovinovic are definitely among those in good spirits, with the latter being recorded dancing to some rather eccentric dance music in the dressing room at training. A fan managed to screen record the video off Knockaert’s Instagram story.

After taking on Cardiff City this Friday, Forest will host Queens Park Rangers three days later, and will be keen to pick up a good amount of points from those two matches.

The Verdict

The morale within the Forest camp has never seemed to be too low despite what has been a disappointing season overall.

Many expected Forest to challenge for promotion this season, but it will be an interesting summer under Hughton.

If he gets the opportunity to rebuild his squad and bring his own players in, then it could be a successful campaign in 2021/22 for the Reds.