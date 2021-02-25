Filip Krovinovic delivers three-word verdict on Nottingham Forest teammate Lyle Taylor

Nottingham Forest have put back-to-back wins on the board to pull further out of trouble at the foot of the Championship table.

Tuesday night saw Ryan Yates score the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United, teeing the Reds up for Friday night’s East Midland derby with Derby County.

However, as the players and staff continue to revel in Tuesday night’s win, Filip Krovinovic has delivered his verdict on Lyle Taylor, posting a message on Instagram that simply reads: ‘What a player’.

Krovinovic signed for Forest in the January transfer window and has made seven appearances for Chris Hughton’s side, coinciding with a lift in performance on the whole.

As for Taylor, he arrived in the summer after leaving Charlton Athletic.

The 30-year-old has struck four goals in 29 appearances for the Reds, finding himself competing with Lewis Grabban and now Glenn Murray for the striking berth in Hughton’s system.

Forest’s improved form in the Championship and 10th win of the season on Tuesday has moved them 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Their wider form shows just one defeat in the last six fixtures ahead of a trip to Pride Park to take on Derby.

The Verdict

What we are seeing at Forest is things finally starting to fall into place and contributing to that is a better cohesion between those in the squad.

This is only a small indication of that, but this kind of chatter amongst players on social media is what you see at successful sides.

The players deserve massive credit, but so does Hughton for getting the right personnel together and finally moving in the right direction.

