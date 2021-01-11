Filip Krovinovic and Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Filip Krovinovic has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest of late.

Chris Hughton will be keen to add a bit of creativity to his side this month, with the Reds struggling to find the net on a consistent basis this term.

Here, we take a look at this potential transfer deal in further detail…

What do we know so far?

Krovinovic is said to be on Forest’s radar as we head into the second full week of the transfer window, as per the Athletic.

PAOK have also been credited with an interest in the attacking midfielder, who helped West Brom win promotion to the Premier League last term.

Is it likely to happen?

Krovinovic was a key player under Slaven Bilic for West Brom last season, scoring three goals and registering four assists for the Baggies.

He’s made five league starts this season, though, and has only played 17 minutes of football in the top-flight under new boss Sam Allardyce.

The Athletic understand that Allardyce is willing to let Krovinovic leave the Hawthorns this month, so from that perspective a deal does look likely if Forest are genuinely interested.

The only concern from a Forest perspective is interest from elsewhere. If Krovinovic is placed in the shop window by West Brom, then PAOK or another club could well come in with an offer and provide competition.

But Krovinovic has been a bit-part player since Slaven Bilic left, and there’s every chance an exit could materialise this month.