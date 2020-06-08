Filip Krovinic shares impressive footage from West Brom’s weekend clash with Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion were back in action at the weekend as they faced Aston Villa in a friendly at Villa Park, with the game finishing 2-2.

The Baggies are gearing up for the return of EFL action, with the campaign set to restart on the 20th of June following an absence of over three months.

Slaven Bilic’s side will be eager to hit the ground running as they look to end their season on a high and win automatic promotion to the Premier League; they currently sit one point behind league leaders Leeds.

It is essential, then, that they dust off the cobwebs and train hard ready for their first game back against local rivals Birmingham City.

Albion faced another local rival in Aston Villa at the weekend, though, playing in front of an empty Villa Park as the scores finished 2-2.

Jack Grealish and Keinan Davis both netted for Villa, whilst goals from Kamil Grosicki and Filip Krovinovic ensured that the game would end in a draw, as both sides prepare for their league campaigns to resume.

Krovinovic has since took to Instagram, posting a video of his goal onto his story. After smart build-up play, the Croatian playmaker found the bottom corner from the edge of the area with a curling effort.

The Verdict

It took a while for Krovinovic to make his mark in the first-team at first, but he has become a key player for Albion over the last few months.

The Croatian has been excellent in midfield alongside the likes of Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson and looks to be a superb pick-up following his loan move from Benfica.

He looks ready for the season to resume and will be keen to contribute to even more goals when the Championship gets back underway.