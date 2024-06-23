Highlights Wagner's £20m budget will give Birmingham City a serious advantage in League One, signaling big ambitions for the club.

Despite relegation, owner Wagner's positive plans for the future show fans that Birmingham City is heading in the right direction.

Pressure is on new boss Davies to deliver promotion with the quality-over-quantity approach in player recruitment under the big budget.

Birmingham City are set to back Chris Davies with a £20m budget which will be comfortably more than any of their League One rivals as they push for promotion.

After years of mismanagement under the previous regime, there was major relief at St. Andrew’s when it was announced last year that Tom Wagner and his American consortium had completed a takeover of Blues.

Despite the positivity that greeted his arrival, the first season proved to be a tough one on the pitch, as Birmingham were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Birmingham City transfer budget claim made

However, Wagner still has big ambitions for the club, with a new stadium in the pipeline, and it appears he is ready to back new boss Davies with serious funds to ensure he can build the squad he wants.

That’s after Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed the ex-Celtic assistant will be given £20m to spend on transfer fees and wages to make additions to the group.

The update states that it would be at least double what any other side boasts in the third tier, so it will give Blues a big advantage over their competitors, and it would once again outline the ambition the club has.

Promotion will be the expectation at Birmingham City

Of course, we know that money does not guarantee success in football, but there’s no doubt that it does help, and this sort of finance should ensure that Blues are able to attract high-level players to League One.

Wagner has made some big claims since his arrival at Blues, and he rightly received some criticism following their relegation, as the bold managerial decisions backfired last season.

But, he has some exciting plans for the club, and it’s unusual in the sense that the mood around Birmingham is hugely positive despite their relegation.

Many fans recognise they are heading in the right direction under the owner, and this report demonstrates that Wagner is an owner who will walk the walk.

Yet, having such financial power in the third tier will increase the pressure on Davies, and there will be no getting away from the fact that promotion has to be the aim next season, and, in truth, they should be aiming to win the title.

Birmingham City transfer plans

Having such a budget means that Blues can target a certain type of player, so they won’t be rushing into deals, and the mantra for the summer will surely be quality over quantity.

The squad is in decent shape following relegation, and they aren’t in a position where they have to cash in on several prized assets, even if a few departures are inevitable.

Related Birmingham City: Chris Davies shares passionate transfer message The new Blues boss is going to have a lot of work to do to convince their top players to stay.

The recruitment team will be working on targets, and Davies will have input as he looks to sign individuals who will suit his system, allowing him to implement his philosophy as quickly as possible.

In terms of the specifics, a new striker is sure to be the priority, as Blues will need a goalscorer, and it will be very interesting to see how the XI looks when the new season comes around in August.